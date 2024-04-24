The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes, wind, hail possible with storms in central US
Start your day with the latest weather news – Tornado Alley is expected to be a busy place Thursday with dangerous storms likely to fire up by the evening.
It's Thursday, April 25, 2024
Millions in central US face threat of dangerous storms Thursday
Tornado Alley in the central U.S. is expected to be an active place starting Thursday. Dangerous storms that could produce tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible in a swath that stretches from Nebraska to Texas. The threat moves east on Friday and includes areas from Iowa to Texas. By Saturday, a second system will bring a renewed severe weather threat to the Plains.
(FOX Weather)
First tropical disturbance of 2024 being tracked
With a little more than a month before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are tracking a disturbance. It shouldn’t last much longer, though.
(FOX Weather)
Watch this: Man says home took ‘absolute beating’ during hailstorm
The man whose video of a South Carolina hailstorm went viral talks to FOX Weather about the surreal experience.
Celebrate National Parks Week
All this week, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray is taking you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.
