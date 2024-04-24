The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes, wind, hail possible with storms in central US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 25, 2024, and National Telephone Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions in central US face threat of dangerous storms Thursday

Tornado Alley in the central U.S. is expected to be an active place starting Thursday. Dangerous storms that could produce tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible in a swath that stretches from Nebraska to Texas. The threat moves east on Friday and includes areas from Iowa to Texas. By Saturday, a second system will bring a renewed severe weather threat to the Plains.

The severe weather outlook for the U.S. through the weekend.

First tropical disturbance of 2024 being tracked

With a little more than a month before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are tracking a disturbance. It shouldn’t last much longer, though.

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is highlighted on this map.

Watch this: Man says home took ‘absolute beating’ during hailstorm

The man whose video of a South Carolina hailstorm went viral talks to FOX Weather about the surreal experience.

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray is taking you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.

