Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions across US face severe weather threat this week

Start your day with the latest weather news. A region hit hard by powerful storms last week has severe weather in the forecast again this week.

By Aaron Barker
Weather in America: April 22, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 22, 2024, and Earth Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Central US faces renewed threat of severe weather

The central U.S., a region hit hard by severe weather last week, is again facing the threat of dangerous storms this week. The primary severe weather event of the week is expected to start Thursday in a swath that stretches from Nebraska to Texas. By Friday, the storms will cover an area that spans from Iowa to Texas.

The severe weather outlook for later this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

Storm survey planned after hail damage in South Carolina

The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage left behind by a storm that dropped giant hail on the town of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Saturday. Initial reports indicate that hail may have been the size of tennis balls and damaged everything from trees to homes to vehicles. Damaging wind was also reported.

Happy Earth Day

Today is Earth Day. Started in 1970, the day celebrates our home and promotes efforts aimed at protecting it. There are countless people who work every day to preserve our planet, and there are easy ways that you can help do the same.

View of Earth

View of Earth.

(NASA / NASA)

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather will take you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.  

Joshua Tree National Park is home to nearly 800 species of plants

