The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions across US face severe weather threat this week

Central US faces renewed threat of severe weather

The central U.S., a region hit hard by severe weather last week, is again facing the threat of dangerous storms this week. The primary severe weather event of the week is expected to start Thursday in a swath that stretches from Nebraska to Texas. By Friday, the storms will cover an area that spans from Iowa to Texas.

The severe weather outlook for later this week.

Storm survey planned after hail damage in South Carolina

The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage left behind by a storm that dropped giant hail on the town of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Saturday. Initial reports indicate that hail may have been the size of tennis balls and damaged everything from trees to homes to vehicles. Damaging wind was also reported.

Happy Earth Day

Today is Earth Day. Started in 1970, the day celebrates our home and promotes efforts aimed at protecting it. There are countless people who work every day to preserve our planet, and there are easy ways that you can help do the same.

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather will take you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.

