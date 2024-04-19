The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Denver's weather whiplash while flash flooding threatens South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 20, 2024, and National Record Store Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Super soaker Saturday in the South

While Friday was a relatively quiet day after all the severe weather earlier in the week, storm activity began to redevelop Friday night across the southern Plains. Now, -numerous showers and thunderstorms are emerging Saturday, resulting in possible downpours capable of producing flash flooding.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has much of East Texas into northern Louisiana , southern Arkansas and western Mississippi in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flooding threat over the weekend. Widespread areas of 1-2 inches of rain with some spots reaching 3 inches of rain through Sunday morning.

The Flash Flood outlook for Saturday into Sunday morning.

(FOX Weather)



Denver: Snow today, 60s tomorrow

Denver is doing Denver things this weekend. A chilly storm is depositing snow across the Colorado Plains and Front Range Saturday morning. Snow totals ranged from about 2-5 inches around the Denver area to 5-7 inches in Boulder and over a foot of snow in the foothills. Do you grab a shovel? Or just wait a bit for Mother Nature's free shoveling service? Sunday's high in Denver is 68. (75 on Monday!)

Antarctica: There's gold in those hills

Antarctica , which is home to hundreds of active volcanoes , has one on the continent that spews real gold dust with a monetary value. Scientists discovered that its gusts of gas are loaded with tiny crystals of metallic gold.

National Parks Week kicks off!

Saturday kicks off National Parks week! The National Parks Service is celebrating by giving free park admission Saturday at all of America's 400 national parks. Meanwhile, FOX Weather is celebrating by exploring "Utah’s Mighty Five" national parks throughout the week.

Watch this

A Bucyrus, Ohio postal worker had a close call when a low-end tornado blew through town and nearly injured him. While checking on a rattling window, it exploded open in a burst of wind, hitting the man with broken glass.

