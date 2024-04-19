Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Denver's weather whiplash while flash flooding threatens South

Today's top weather news: While Friday was a relatively quiet day after all the severe weather earlier in the week, numerous showers and thunderstorms re-emerged Saturday, resulting in possible downpours capable of producing flash flooding.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop over the weekend throughout the South. FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith has the latest forecast.  03:09

Thunderstorms developing later Saturday in southern Plains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 20, 2024, and National Record Store Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Super soaker Saturday in the South

While Friday was a relatively quiet day after all the severe weather earlier in the week, storm activity began to redevelop Friday night across the southern Plains. Now, -numerous showers and thunderstorms are emerging Saturday, resulting in possible downpours capable of producing flash flooding.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has much of East Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flooding threat over the weekend. Widespread areas of 1-2 inches of rain with some spots reaching 3 inches of rain through Sunday morning.

The Flash Flood outlook for Saturday into Sunday morning.
(FOX Weather)

 

Denver: Snow today, 60s tomorrow

Denver is doing Denver things this weekend. A chilly storm is depositing snow across the Colorado Plains and Front Range Saturday morning. Snow totals ranged from about 2-5 inches around the Denver area to 5-7 inches in Boulder and over a foot of snow in the foothills. Do you grab a shovel? Or just wait a bit for Mother Nature's free shoveling service? Sunday's high in Denver is 68. (75 on Monday!)

Colorado Warm Up

(FOX Weather)

Antarctica: There's gold in those hills

Antarctica, which is home to hundreds of active volcanoes, has one on the continent that spews real gold dust with a monetary value. Scientists discovered that its gusts of gas are loaded with tiny crystals of metallic gold.

Mount Erebus Volcano, Ross Island, Antarctica.

Mount Erebus Volcano, Ross Island, Antarctica.

(DeAgostini / Getty Images)

National Parks Week kicks off!

Saturday kicks off National Parks week! The National Parks Service is celebrating by giving free park admission Saturday at all of America's 400 national parks. Meanwhile, FOX Weather is celebrating by exploring "Utah’s Mighty Five" national parks throughout the week

Saturday marks the start of National Parks Week, and FOX Weather is excited to bring you an inside look at some of the most stunning locations in the country. This adventure takes us to South Dakota, where you can find some of the world's richest fossils. FOX Weather's Robert Ray will be your guide on a scenic tour of Badlands National Park. 04:46

FOX Weather takes you on a scenic tour of Badlands National Park

Watch this

A Bucyrus, Ohio postal worker had a close call when a low-end tornado blew through town and nearly injured him. While checking on a rattling window, it exploded open in a burst of wind, hitting the man with broken glass.

Ohio witnessed five tornadoes this week, and one of them hit a post office in Bucyrus. An employee was injured in the incident as debris entered their eye when a window shattered. The tornado was ranked as an EF-1 and lasted for 3.5 miles, with maximum winds of 110 mph. 00:58

Watch: EF-1 tornado hits post office in Bucyrus, Ohio

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

