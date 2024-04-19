Watch: Window explodes open as EF-1 tornado strikes post office in Bucyrus, Ohio

BUCYRUS, Ohio — Five tornadoes struck Ohio this week, with one particularly frightening storm-related incident occurring at a post office in the northern portion of the state.

A Bucyrus postal worker had a close call when a low-end tornado blew through town and nearly injured him. While checking on a rattling window, it exploded open in a burst of wind, hitting the man with broken glass.

He then implores everyone in the office to get down as the wind rages and power flickers off.

"I got glass in my eye," the postal worker can be heard on the video telling a coworker. "The window just swung open."

After looking out the busted window after the storm passed, he declared the office just got hit by a tornado.

"There's part of our tree in the parking lot," he added.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland rated the tornado as an EF-1 with peak winds of 110 mph, remaining on the ground for 3.5 miles.

SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE REPORTED IN NORTHERN OHIO AFTER SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ROAR THROUGH GREAT LAKES

The tornado that struck Crawford County was part of a larger weather event that saw tornadoes touching down in Delaware and Portage counties, with significant damage in Windham, located about 2 hours from Bucyrus.

The Crawford County Emergency Management Agency has advised Bucyrus residents to avoid the damaged area. Crews worked through the day Thursday on downed power lines and clearing roads. PowerOutage.us estimated that more than 20% of the county was without electricity.

Ohio currently leads the nation with 43 tornado reports this year.