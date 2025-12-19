Colorado fire weather threat deemed 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by National Weather Service

JAMESTOWN, Colo. – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Fire Weather Warning for some areas along the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains Friday. The wildfire threat is being fueled by more powerful wind gusts carrying dry air that's funneled over the mountains — the result of a pressure gradient left behind by the coast-to-coast storm that swept across the region earlier this week.

Fire Weather Alerts.

This comes after wildfires that sparked in Yuma County, Colorado on Wednesday night consumed more than 14,000 acres, according to officials, one of numerous fires that ignited across the Northern Plains and Mountain West during and in the wake of that powerful storm system.

Wind gusts between 60-80 mph are expected through Friday across parts of the Front Ranges of Wyoming and Colorado, as well as parts of eastern Nebraska.

More than 100,000 customers were without power in Colorado early Friday, partially due to another Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) implemented by Xcel Energy.

A PSPS is a proactive measure where utility companies intentionally turn off electricity to prevent downed power lines from sparking wildfires.

Xcel also executed a PSPS as the coast-to-coast storm moved across the area on Wednesday.

"Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning

The NWS issued the first ever "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning in Colorado, covering parts of Boulder and Jefferson counties. Gusts of 85-100 mph are possible along Colorado State Highway 93 in that area and along U.S. Route 36 north of Boulder to the Larimer County line, according to the NWS.

"There will be a high potential for fast-moving wildfires, should any new starts occur," the NWS Denver/Boulder office wrote.

Denver is within the greater Critical Fire Weather Warning.

The Critical Fire Weather Warning also covers parts of the Wyoming Front Range, including Cheyenne, as well as part of western Nebraska.

A less severe wildfire threat covers part of the southern Plains in eastern New Mexico, West Texas, and western and central Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the Office of Emergency Management in Yuma County, Colorado, gave the all clear Thursday night after evacuations were issued Wednesday. Officials said damage assessment is ongoing, and no serious injuries have been reported.

Across the region, the fire department in Evergreen, Colorado reported at least four electrical hazards related to trees hitting power lines during Wednesday's windstorm.

Local power utilities reported widespread outages due to the high winds during that event as well.

The Evergreen Fire/Rescue Department warned people on social media Friday to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

"Today there is no ‘Ready-Set-Go'; today the key word is GO. If you receive an evacuation notice, it’s time to GO immediately," the department wrote.