Evacuations spread from fires in South Dakota, Wyoming due to strong winds from coast-to-coast storm

Large, fast-moving fires are causing evacuations in South Dakota and Wyoming due to the impacts of a coast-to-coast storm.

The FOX Forecast Center said winds have been gusting up to 70 mph in the Pennington County, South Dakota area, which has caused the wildfire to spread rapidly.

The blaze, known as the Greyhound Fire, is approximately 200 acres in size. The fire is burning two to three miles south of Keystone and is moving east, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 40 and Playhouse Road are closed as crews work to contain the fire.

People living along the highway between Playhouse Road and Rushmore Ranch Road have been evacuated, officials said.

Crews are asking anyone in an evacuation zone to leave the area. Officials are advising people in the area to check the Pennington County Public Safety Hub.

People in the Winchester Hills area of Cheyenne, Wyoming, have also been evacuated due to a grass fire.

The FOX Forecast Center said winds are gusting up to 75 mph in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Warning and says there is a shelter at South High School for evacuated residents.

