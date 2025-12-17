Search
Two kids waiting for the bus critically injured due to strong winds in Idaho

Officials said strong wind gusts caused several old, internally rotting trees to fall, knocking down power lines and injuring two children who were waiting for the bus.

By Angela Fortuna Source FOX Weather
A multifaceted coast-to-coast storm is beginning to move out of the Pacific Northwest and into the Northern Plains and the Rockies, packing powerful wind gusts of 50-70 mph. Gusts could even approach 80-90 mph. Driving and air travel conditions will deteriorate across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and the Dakotas as the day progresses. This storm will move into the Midwest by Thursday and eventually reach the East Coast on Friday.  

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two kids are in critical condition after dangerous winds caused trees and wires to come down in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said strong wind gusts caused several old, internally rotting trees to fall, knocking down power lines and injuring two children who were waiting for the bus.

The sheriff's office is advising people to be mindful of wind-related dangers, especially around older or weakened trees, loose debris and outdoor structures.

Strong winds impacted Twin Falls, Idaho on Wednesday, with wind gusts registered between 50 to 60 mph. Early Wednesday morning, high winds caused several old, internally rotten trees to fall, knocking down power lines, and critically injuring two children who were waiting for the bus.

(Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

If you or a loved one is in the area, police say you should avoid areas with large or aging trees until conditions improve. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5:00 p.m. MST.

"Your awareness and caution can help keep our community safe," the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Wind gusts reached roughly 50 to 60 mph in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The strongest wind gust reported was 68 mph around 9:55 a.m. MST.

For the latest on weather conditions in Idaho, visit the National Weather Service's website.

