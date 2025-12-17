Two kids waiting for the bus critically injured due to strong winds in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two kids are in critical condition after dangerous winds caused trees and wires to come down in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said strong wind gusts caused several old, internally rotting trees to fall, knocking down power lines and injuring two children who were waiting for the bus.

The sheriff's office is advising people to be mindful of wind-related dangers, especially around older or weakened trees, loose debris and outdoor structures.

If you or a loved one is in the area, police say you should avoid areas with large or aging trees until conditions improve. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5:00 p.m. MST.

"Your awareness and caution can help keep our community safe," the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Wind gusts reached roughly 50 to 60 mph in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The strongest wind gust reported was 68 mph around 9:55 a.m. MST.

For the latest on weather conditions in Idaho, visit the National Weather Service's website.