Colorado officials warn of possible Public Safety Power Shutoff due to fire risk from strong winds

DENVER, CO - Strong winds are expected in Colorado, and residents are being advised that a Public Safety Power Shutoff could take place on Wednesday.

The powerful winds combined with low humidity levels could increase the risk of wildfires throughout the region.

High Wind Warnings and Watches along with Fire Weather Warnings have been issued in numerous cities, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Wind gusts will reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, while the humidity levels will range from 20 to 30%.

Local power companies have indicated that they may need to shut off power in parts of the Denver Metro area to help mitigate wildfire risk.

The wind forecast in Colorado on Wednesday

The state is advising residents to avoid all outdoor burning or any activity that may produce a spark to start a wildfire.

According to a social media post from the Boulder Office of Disaster Management, Xcel Energy notified Boulder County of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff on Wednesday. This could impact a large portion of Boulder County.

They advised all residents to begin charging phones, medical devices and backup batteries, as well as plan for food, water, medication and pet needs, too.

This isn’t the first time Colorado has been through a high wind weather event. In December 2021, hurricane-force winds impacted Boulder County, fueling a wildfire that was caused by a downed power line.

The Marshall fire destroyed over 1,000 homes and killed two people. Around $2 billion in insurance claims were filed.