A temperature rollercoaster is coming for the Lower 48, giving brief relief from extreme cold

NEW YORK — Relief is on the way for millions of Americans dealing with the bitter, freezing temperatures — at least for a moment. While this won't be the most dramatic warm-up on record, it will be a much-needed break after a cold start to December, but Americans should not celebrate yet – another surge of Arctic air is just behind this week's coast-to-coast storm.

December has come in strong and has blasted much of the U.S. with cold air, with some areas running a few degrees below average month-to-date. The core of this cold has been focused across the Northern Tier and the Great Lakes, but a shift will put this chill on pause.

High Temperatures Above 50 degrees

According to the FOX Weather Center, a dip in the jet stream over the East is finally set to give way as a broader ridge builds in from the West. While the ridge is not necessarily a strong one, it will allow warmer air to surge farther north. A shock to the system will come on Thursday when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s to mid-50s in some areas in the Midwest and the Ohio Valley.

Following this blast of warmth is a cold front sweeping across the country and will trigger temperatures to tumble again. Areas enjoying the 40-50 degree air may be back to the 20s by Friday.

Not everyone will return to the winter temperatures, however. The Southeast is expected to remain in a mild pattern even after the cold front passes. The jet stream will stay positioned far enough north to prevent the cold air from settling in the region.

Parts of the West will remain warm throughout the week, with over 90 new record high temperatures possible beginning on Tuesday and lasting through the week, and possibly into next week. Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas and Las Vegas could all see record highs this week.

With the warm air, the accumulated snow from the previous winter storms, will begin to melt. Outside of Michigan, Minnesota and parts of New England, much of the existing snow is likely to be erased after several days of warmer temperatures and rain. While flooding is not expected, the melting could lead to soggy and slushy ground conditions.

Chance of a White Christmas

The Climate Prediction Center outlooks favor above-average temperatures across much of the Lower 48 despite occasional shots of cooler air, putting a pause on snow chances heading into Christmas week. For those looking for a White Christmas this year, the odds remain even lower than previously thought.