Millions across Northeast and Mid-Atlantic expected to see unseasonable temperatures through the start of May

Those anticipating a summer preview across the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic will have to wait a few more weeks, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below average as the calendar turns to May.

INCHES OF HEAVY RAIN TO SOAK NORTHEAST THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, INCREASING CHANCES OF POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING

Seasonable spring-like temperatures will stick around through the end of April, ahead of a burst of heavy rain across the region Thursday.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall across the interior Northeast, from upstate New York through Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine by Friday. Higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches or more will be possible, particularly in Maine and New Hampshire.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Meanwhile, an area of high pressure from Canada will move in behind the departing storms, ushering in cool conditions from Maine to the Carolinas.

Area of high pressure from Canada keeps Northeast cool

(FOX Weather)



Nearly 230 million Americans will experience below-average temperatures on Saturday. Parts of the Interstate 95 corridor like New York City and Washington, D.C., will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

VIDEO: BEAR CUB EMERGES FROM STORM DRAIN AND REUNITES WITH FAMILY

According to the FOX Forecast Center, average highs for early May are typically in the low 70s for D.C. and in the upper 60s for New York. New England could see overnight lows drop into the 30s.

Saturday forecast

(FOX Weather)



Beyond the weekend, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center expects this cooler pattern to last through mid-month.

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN TARGETS THE SOUTH, YET WORST DROUGHT ZONES WILL MISS OUT

In addition to the cold, the FOX Forecast Center expects it will be a soggy first two weeks of May, with several storm systems looming on long-range forecasts for the northeastern U.S. Some higher elevations could even see May snow.

Long-range forecast

(FOX Weather)



Those looking to plant may need to wait until this colder pattern departs, with extended periods of 70+ degree conditions unlikely.