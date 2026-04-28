Inches of heavy rain to soak Northeast throughout the week, increasing chances of potential flash flooding

Another round of rain is headed to the Northeast. Just days after portions of the region were soaked by several inches, more precipitation is set to arrive late this week.

NEARLY 50 MILLION UNDER SEVERE WEATHER THREAT AS STORMS RELOAD AFTER KNOCKING OUT POWER TO MORE THAN 300K

The initial burst of heavier rain will arrive along the I-95 corridor by Wednesday night and push into New England through Thursday.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected across the interior, while northern New England could see 2 to 3+ inches. This brings the possibility of isolated flash flooding.

System setup

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By Wednesday evening, an area of low pressure will continue to move out of the Midwest and into the Northeast.

Meanwhile, a cold front will extend into the Tennessee River Valley and push eastward into the Carolinas overnight.

FLASH FLOODING PROMPTS WATER RESCUES ACROSS KANSAS CITY AS MIDWEST SLAMMED BY SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

As the system tracks east into Thursday, it will gain strength off the New England coastline by drawing in tropical moisture from the Southeast coast.

Due to the intensifying low-pressure system and increased moisture in the atmosphere, downpours are likely to soak much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the end of the workweek, the FOX Forecast Center said.

DEADLY WILDFIRES RAGING ACROSS GEORGIA AND FLORIDA FUELED BY DRY CONDITIONS AND HISTORIC DROUGHT

Come Friday afternoon, a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible across the interior Northeast, from upstate New York through Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Expected rain across the Northeast Wednesday through Friday

(FOX Weather)



Where deeper moisture settles in, particularly across Maine and New Hampshire, localized totals of 2 to 3+ inches are possible.

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With that, isolated instances of flash flooding may develop.

This rain will be especially beneficial for far northern New England, where several areas are currently enduring severe drought.

Northeast drought monitor

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Major cities across the region are facing significant deficits, with Boston nearly 6 inches below its year-to-date average, and both Portland and New York.

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN TARGETS THE SOUTH, YET WORST DROUGHT ZONES WILL MISS OUT

Into the weekend, a low pressure moving out of the Central U.S. could move offshore and bring more rain into Sunday.

Weekend scenarios overview

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However, high uncertainty remains, and the FOX Forecast Center will be monitoring the forecast closely in the coming days.

Stick with FOX Weather for the latest updates on the systems track.