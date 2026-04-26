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Video: Bear cub emerges from storm drain and reunites with family

Video shows a bear cub trapped in a storm drain along a neighborhood street in Monrovia, California, along with another lounging up in a tree.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
First responders helped rescue a bear cub that had fallen into a storm drain in California on Thursday, helping the animal reunite with its family. 00:52

Bear cub emerges from storm drain

First responders helped rescue a bear cub that had fallen into a storm drain in California on Thursday, helping the animal reunite with its family.

MONROVIA, Calif. – First responders in California were tasked with an unexpected rescue of a distressed bear cub in a storm drain on Thursday.

According to video footage from Pasadena Humane via Storyful, a bear cub was trapped in a storm drain along a neighborhood street in Monrovia, California, along with another lounging up in a tree.

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According to Pasadena Humane, animal control and police officers were dispatched to handle a wildlife incident involving a mother bear and her two cubs.

A baby bear cub sits with it's eyes closed up in a tree.

A baby bear cub sits with its eyes closed up in a tree.

(Pasadena Humane via Storyful)

Video footage from the organization shows the cub eerily looking up at the camera as it sits at the bottom of a storm drain.

Officers eventually opened the grate of the drain to allow the cub a clear exit, and after stepping back, the animal's furry head emerged.

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  • Baby bear rescued in storm drain.
    Image 1 of 3

    Baby bear rescued in storm drain. (Pasadena Humane via Storyful)

  • Baby bear cub stuck in storm drain emerges to freedom.
    Image 2 of 3

    Baby bear cub stuck in storm drain emerges to freedom. (Pasadena Humane via Storyful)

  • A baby bear cub is rescued from a storm drain in California.
    Image 3 of 3

    A baby bear cub is rescued from a storm drain in California. (Pasadena Humane via Storyful)

The bear cub pushes its head past the metal bars, with its perked-up ears pulled back for a brief moment as the baby squeezes through and emerges into freedom.

And just like a mother teaches you, the cub looked both ways before crossing the street.

RARE SPECIES OF MOON JELLYFISH DISCOVERED IN GULF OF AMERICA OFF LOUISIANA COAST

The bear cub was reunited with its mother, who was seen lurking nearby from a large tree, waiting for her baby.

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