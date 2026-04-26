Video: Bear cub emerges from storm drain and reunites with family

MONROVIA, Calif. – First responders in California were tasked with an unexpected rescue of a distressed bear cub in a storm drain on Thursday.

According to video footage from Pasadena Humane via Storyful, a bear cub was trapped in a storm drain along a neighborhood street in Monrovia, California, along with another lounging up in a tree.

OFFICIALS WARN OF INVASIVE ASIAN JUMPING WORMS FOUND IN THESE STATES

According to Pasadena Humane, animal control and police officers were dispatched to handle a wildlife incident involving a mother bear and her two cubs.

Video footage from the organization shows the cub eerily looking up at the camera as it sits at the bottom of a storm drain.

Officers eventually opened the grate of the drain to allow the cub a clear exit, and after stepping back, the animal's furry head emerged.

RARE SPECIES OF MOON JELLYFISH DISCOVERED IN GULF OF AMERICA OFF LOUISIANA COAST

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The bear cub pushes its head past the metal bars, with its perked-up ears pulled back for a brief moment as the baby squeezes through and emerges into freedom.

And just like a mother teaches you, the cub looked both ways before crossing the street.

RARE SPECIES OF MOON JELLYFISH DISCOVERED IN GULF OF AMERICA OFF LOUISIANA COAST

The bear cub was reunited with its mother, who was seen lurking nearby from a large tree, waiting for her baby.