Coastal storm bringing rain, thunderstorms to East Coast before system undergoes bombogenesis near Canada

A weak coastal storm moving up the U.S. East Coast is bringing rain to portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast to kick off the new week, and while impacts are expected to be minimal, there could be some travel delays along parts of the Interstate 95 corridor as well as airports across the region.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the core of the system will remain safely offshore as it delivers light to moderate rain to communities along the East Coast from the Outer Banks in North Carolina to the Northeast.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic provides an overview of a brewing coastal storm this week.

(FOX Weather)



However, the low pressure system will eventually undergo "bombogenesis" as it sweeps toward Newfoundland, Canada.

Bombogenesis or "explosive cyclogenesis," occurs when a storm system’s central pressure drops at least 24 millibars within 24 hours.

In this instance, the FOX Forecast Center believes the storm’s pressure could deepen from the upper 990s down to the 940s in less than 24 hours, which is extreme.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

As stated above, the impacts of this storm as it moves off the mid-Atlantic and begins its journey up the East Coast will be minimal. But residents living along the Outer Banks will be holding their breath, hoping no more homes become victims of the Atlantic.

More than a dozen homes have collapsed into the angry Atlantic Ocean in recent weeks due to relentless waves kicked up by passing hurricanes and nor’easters that have been pounding the coast.

The FOX Forecast Center said winds within this area of low pressure won’t be as strong as the system moves off to the north. Primary impacts for the U.S. will be gloomy, nuisance weather, which could lead to some travel delays at major airport hubs.

However, a few pockets of heavy rain may hang around the Outer Banks before quickly winding down by late Monday morning or early Monday afternoon.

The bigger story will be impacts to Canada by Tuesday.

Steering this coastal storm will be a dip in the jet stream, which is part of a weaker clipper system.

As those two systems interact, the coastal low will be in a favorable position to rapidly deepen.

This graphic shows how a coastal storm will "bomb out" near Canada this week.

(FOX Weather)



The core of the coastal storm is expected to move directly into Newfoundland on Tuesday night with winds higher than 75 mph at the coast and periods of flooding rain.

Feet of snow will also be possible in the higher elevations.