California reeling from mudslides, wind damage after latest atmospheric river to pummel state

In San Francisco, winds clocked as high as 77 mph Tuesday tore through the City by the Bay, toppling trees and power lines and even breaking windows atop a high-rise building, while record rains plagued the Los Angeles area.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
SAN FRANCISCO — California is spending yet another day wringing out from a significant atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and powerful wind gusts that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands, along with several inches of rain that left a trail of mudslides and flooded roads.

In San Francisco, winds clocked as high as 77 mph Tuesday tore through the City by the Bay, toppling trees and power lines and even breaking windows atop a high-rise building. 

Two window panes on the 43rd floor of a 52-story building were damaged in the winds, with one glass pane falling to the street below. Shards of glass covered Kearny and California streets, and one man said glass fell onto his car, according to FOX 2 Bay Area.  Luckily no one was injured.

California Storm Damage

(Getty Images)

Crosswinds blew over trucks and trailers on Bay Area bridges. Authorities closed the Golden Gate Bridge and the Richmond San Rafael Bridge to high-profile vehicles. San Francisco International Airport issued a ground stop for a time because of the extreme gusts.

A truck topples on a San Francisco area bridge

Truck topples on the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge in high winds on March 14, 2023.

(California Highway Patrol / FOX Weather)

One large tree in Livermore took out a carport and a corner of a home, and in the Santa Cruz area, two cars were struck by a falling tree as they traveled along busy Highway 1. No one was hurt in either incident.

In Corralitos, a massive tree fell into an assisted living facility, displacing 19 seniors but leaving no injuries.

Tree crashes into assisted living facility in California

A tree smashed into an assisted living facility in Corralitos, Calif. on March 14, 2023

(CAL FIRE)

Gusts reached 80-90 mph in some of the Bay Area foothills, with Loma Prieta registering a gust of 97 mph.  Farther inland, Sacramento reported a 60-mph gust.

At the height of the storm, some 373,000 customers were without power in California as trees and power lines succumbed to the high winds while tenuously anchored in the already-saturated grounds. 

Nearly 200,000 were still in the dark early Wednesday morning.

Torrential rains trigger mudslides

In addition to the wind, the state was once again besieged by heavy rainfall that pushed rivers over their banks, covered roads in floodwaters and even triggered mudslides and rockslides.

  • Mudslide into California Home
    Image 1 of 24

    A mudslide crashes into a home in Colfax, California on March 14, 2023. (CAL FIRE)

  • Mudslide damages home in Colfax, California
    Image 2 of 24

    A mudslide crashes into a home in Colfax, California on March 14, 2023. (CAL FIRE)

  • Mudslide damages home in Colfax, California
    Image 3 of 24

    A mudslide crashes into a home in Colfax, California on March 14, 2023. (Placer County Sheriff)

  • Image 4 of 24

    PAJARO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Patrick Cerruti walks through the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry on March 14, 2023 in Pajaro, California. Northern California has been hit by another atmospheric river that has brought heavy rains and flooding throughout the region. The town has been inundated with floodwaters since Saturday after a levee was breached along the Pajaro River. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ( )

  • Tree crashes into assisted living facility in California
    Image 5 of 24

    A tree smashed into an assisted living facility in Corralitos, Calif. on March 14, 2023 (CAL FIRE)

  • Mudslide damages home in Colfax, California
    Image 6 of 24

    A mudslide crashes into a home in Colfax, California on March 14, 2023. (CAL FIRE)

  • Image 7 of 24

    A car drives in the rain through storm water during a winter storm Los Angeles, California, on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Mudslide damages home in Colfax, California
    Image 8 of 24

    A mudslide crashes into a home in Colfax, California on March 14, 2023. (Placer County Sheriff)

  • Image 9 of 24

    MARINA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14, 2023: Trucks drive along U.S. Highway 1 that pass over the rising Salinas River which is overflowing its banks onto roads and farm fields during an atmospheric river storm that again is slamming California in Marina, California on Tuesday March 14, 2023. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 10 of 24

    SALINAS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14, 2023: Strawberry fields and roads fill with flood waters as the Salinas River overflows breaking through levies during an atmospheric river storm which is again slamming California in Salinas, California on Tuesday March 14, 2023. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 11 of 24

    PAJARO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13, 2023: Water rescue officer Gino Degraff walks through flooded Pajaro neighborhood streets checking on residents who have not evacuated since a levy breech that flooded the community caused by an atmospheric river storm that slammed California in Pajaro, California on Monday March 13, 2023. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 12 of 24

    SALINAS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14, 2023: Strawberry fields and roads fill with flood waters as the Salinas River overflows breaking through levies during an atmospheric river storm which is again slamming California in Salinas, California on Tuesday March 14, 2023. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 13 of 24

    PAJARO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: A view of washing machines inside the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry on March 14, 2023 in Pajaro, California. Northern California has been hit by another atmospheric river that has brought heavy rains and flooding throughout the region. The town has been inundated with floodwaters since Saturday after a levee was breached along the Pajaro River. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ( )

  • Mudslide damages home in Colfax, California
    Image 14 of 24

    A mudslide crashes into a home in Colfax, California on March 14, 2023. (CAL FIRE)

  • Water Rescue during California Atmospheric River
    Image 15 of 24

    A water rescue in California's Riverside County during a storm on March 14, 2023. (CALFIRE)

  • California Storm Damage
    Image 16 of 24

    Tree falls across a road during a wind storm on March 13, 2023. (CAL FIRE)

  • California Storm Damage
    Image 17 of 24

    Tree falls across a road in San Mateo County, Calif. during a wind storm on March 13, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff)

  • California Storm Damage
    Image 18 of 24

    Tree falls across a path near Santa Cruz, Calif. during a wind storm on March 13, 2023. (San Mateo Parks Department)

  • California Storm Damage
    Image 19 of 24

    Tree falls across a road near Santa Cruz, Calif. during a wind storm on March 13, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

  • California Storm Damage
    Image 20 of 24

    A tree falls onto two cars on Highway 1 near Santa Cruz during a windstorm on March 13, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Mudslide damages home in Colfax, California
    Image 21 of 24

    A mudslide crashes into a home in Colfax, California on March 14, 2023. (Placer County Sheriff)

  • A truck topples on a San Francisco area bridge
    Image 22 of 24

    Truck topples on the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge in high winds on March 14, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Image 23 of 24

    A large eucalyptus tree fell across the Highway 92 in San Mateo County, California.  (Twitter: @CALFIRECZU)

  • Image 24 of 24

    A large eucalyptus tree fell across the Highway 92 in San Mateo County, California.  (Twitter: @CALFIRECZU)

In Placer County near the Sierra Nevada, a massive landslide crashed into a home in Colfax, leaving significant mud-covered damage but no injuries. Two other nearby homes were also affected.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Overall, there were more than 200 reports of storm damage and impacts given to the National Weather Service, ranging from tree and power-line falls to mudslides and floods.

Record rains plague Southern California

As night approached, heavier rains spread south into the Los Angeles area, setting eight daily rainfall records across Southern California.

Los Angeles received nearly 2 inches of rain by Tuesday night, and its downtown weather station at USC broke a daily record that had stood for 97 years.

The heavy rains left some roads closed around Los Angles due to high water. 

WATCH: STRANDED MAN RESCUED FROM ISLAND AFTER RAGING CALIFORNIA RIVER SWEPT HIS CAR AWAY

Flood Advisories lingered into early Wednesday morning as the last showers from the storm move east of the state through the morning, but so far, Southern California appears to have escaped significant impacts from the storm.

Los Angeles has had a wetter fall and winter than Seattle

California's forecast is drier for Thursday, giving residents a breather from the soggy weather pattern after what FOX 11 Los Angeles counted as the 11th atmospheric river storm to strike the state this season. However, the dry forecast won't hold for long, with rain returning to the state this weekend.

RIDICULOUS PHOTOS SHOW AFTERMATH OF 12 FEET OF SNOW IN CALIFORNIA'S SIERRA NEVADA

If this feels like an un-Californian forecast, you would be right. In fact, it would feel more like what rainy stalwart Seattle would see in a typical wet season.

San Francisco has received more than 27 inches of rain since Oct. 1 – just over 11 inches above average and more than 4 inches over the current wet season in Seattle. It's only the seventh time San Francisco has had more rain in the period than Seattle since 1946.

 

That also means San Francisco has had as much rain as a typical Seattle autumn and winter - their rainiest period of the year. 

Even more surprising: Los Angeles has had a wetter "rainy" season than Seattle, too. The Downtown Los Angeles weather station at USC has measured 22.86 inches of rain since Oct. 1 – just over a half-inch more than Seattle.  That's only the fifth time that has occurred since 1946.

