Watch: Stranded man rescued from island after raging California river swept his car away

KING CITY, Calif. – A man found himself stranded on an island in the middle of a California river after his car was washed away by rising floodwater.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the California Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit requested help from the California Highway Patrol on Sunday to assist with the rescue of a man trapped in the Salinas River in King City.

Troopers said the rising river washed a driver and his car away. The driver was able to escape and get to an island in the middle of the flooded Salinas River, according to troopers.

Helicopter air rescue crews responded and lowered a rescuer to assist the individual and prepare him to be hoisted. Authorities performed what is referred to as a "double pick" by lifting the rescuer and the stranded person simultaneously.

The man was hoisted to a nearby lot, where he was lowered to safety. He was shaken but uninjured, officials said.

King City is located about 150 miles southeast of San Francisco.