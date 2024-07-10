Search
Published

Bryan Norcross: Mostly quiet, but a non-tropical disturbance off the Southeast to watch

Saharan dust stretches across the Atlantic, Florida, and the Gulf. There is no sign of any tropical development in the next week or more

By Bryan Norcross Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather is your Hurricane HQ.

(FOX Weather)

Updated at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10, 2024

The National Hurricane Center is noting a broad non-tropical disturbance off the Southeast coast and east of Florida

It’s related to a non-tropical low-pressure area aloft in the atmosphere. The NHC is giving it a very low chance of developing into anything tropical before it gets absorbed by a frontal system late in the week.

This graphic shows areas of concern for tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Upper-level winds are currently hostile to any development. A cold front associated with the remnants of Beryl will push to the Southeast coast about Friday.

There might be a brief window of time when the atmosphere is conducive for development just before the disturbance and the front meet. But it would be very brief, and likely nothing will develop.

Otherwise, Saharan dust stretches across the Atlantic, Florida, and the Gulf. There is no sign of any tropical development in the next week or more.

