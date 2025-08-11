Boston declares heat emergency as temps soar in Northeast, New England

BOSTON – A heat emergency has been declared in Boston as temperatures across New England climb this week.

A sprawling area of high pressure is pushing up not only temperatures but also humidity for much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, which isn’t that unusual for mid-August. However, across stretches of New England, specifically, temperatures will be 20-30 degrees above average.

That has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories in parts of several states from Maine to New York through at least Tuesday.

Daily high temperature records will also be threatened in several places this week, including Burlington, Vermont, and Syracuse, New York.

While the NWS said the heat will likely stay just below advisory criteria in Boston, city officials said they aren’t taking chances as the heat index rises into the upper 90s this week. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a heat emergency through Wednesday, when forecasters believe the sweltering weather will peak.

"Our top priority is ensuring our residents and families are healthy and safe during this period of intense heat," Wu said in a statement. "As temperatures continue to rise, the City is here to support residents in every way possible across every neighborhood. We encourage all of our community members to please take care of yourselves, check on your neighbors, and be prepared to stay cool and safe."

Officials reminded residents that children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time. People were also reminded to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Symptoms of a heat-related illness include heavy sweating, clammy skin, dizziness, nausea and muscle aches.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. Nearly 200 people died from heat last year, according to NOAA.