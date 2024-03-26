Watch: NYPD officer jumps into frigid Hudson River to rescue woman

NEW YORK CITY – A New York City Police officer jumped into the frigid Hudson River to save a woman underwater last week, and bodycam video shows the dramatic rescue.

According to the NYPD, officers patrolling nearby around sunset heard bystanders yelling, and rushed to the scene on the Hudson River.

"Did you see her jump in?" you can hear an officer ask as he unbuckles his gun belt and drops it to the sidewalk.

WATCH POLICE RESCUE STRUGGLING COYOTE FROM NEW YORK'S EAST RIVER

"She just jumped in," responded one of the witnesses.

The officer jumped the railing and scaled the slippery rocks along the river with his shoes, bullet-proof vest and uniform still on. Then he jumped into the waters where a nearby U.S. Geological Survey thermometer measured 44.7 degrees.

You can hear the frantic chatter between the officers trying to locate the woman, "No, it's a floater, I think that's part of the water."

Another concerned officer yells after her partner, "Do you have a flotation device?"

WHAT IS HYPOTHERMIA?

Then she radios in, "Yo, we need additional, additional," requesting more assistance and an ambulance.

More officers join and climb onto the rocks.

"Help us!" yelled one officer. "We got to get her up."

WOMAN SURVIVES ON HER OVERTURNED CAR FOR 15-HOURS IN CALIFORNIA FLOODS

Several officers reach for the unconscious body and struggle to pull her up the embankment and railing.

"I'm trying!" yells another officer. "I can't reach. We need extra hands."

"Yo, I need something guys," pleads another officer. "I'm going to fall in."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

After more frenzied moments: "I'm good, I think. Ready? One, two, three go," the officers pulled and pushed with difficulty. "She got caught. Ready? One, two…"

Another officer asks the stunned bystanders, "How long has she been under?"

The New York Fire Department took over and administered CPR to the woman.

"She is alive today thanks to their heroic actions," posted the NYPD on social media.