Watch police rescue struggling coyote from New York's East River

Police say coyotes are common in New York City, but one swimming in the East River is not.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Police in New York City were able to rescue a coyote that was struggling to swim in the East River and the incident was caught on video. 00:30

Police in New York City were able to rescue a coyote that was struggling to swim in the East River and the incident was caught on video.

NEW YORK - This wasn’t a normal rescue call for the New York City Police Department.

On Monday, officers from NYPD’s 19th Precinct said they responded to a call reporting a distressed dog struggling against the current in the city’s East River. However, when they arrived on the scene, they quickly realized the struggling animal wasn’t a dog but a coyote.

Police in New York City are seen saving a coyote struggling to swim against the current in the East River on Monday.

Video of the rescue shows officers pulling the tired coyote onto a boat to save its life.

"Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not," the precinct said in a tweet.

Police thanked the NYPD’s Harbor Unit and said the coyote was taken to veterinarians, where it is receiving care.

After the rescue, Animal Care Centers of NYC posted a tweet saying the coyote was in good hands and would be released safely back into the wild when she was recovers.

According to FOX 5 New York, this rescue came after another coyote was seen wandering through backyards and city streets in Queens last month.

