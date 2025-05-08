Database used to track billion-dollar disasters will be retired, NOAA says

WASHINGTON – A database used to keep track of some of the worst natural disasters in America is on the chopping block, according to NOAA.

In a notice posted Tuesday, the agency’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) announced it plans to retire the database of billion-dollar disasters. The archive includes information on the impact of weather-related disasters from 1980 to 2024, including wildfires, hailstorms, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, winter storms and drought.

In a statement to FOX Weather, NCEI said that a shift in government priorities has led to the decision to shutter the store of information.

"In alignment with evolving priorities, statutory mandates, and staffing changes, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) will no longer be updating the Billion Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters product," the statement read.

According to NCEI, information from 1980-2024 will still be accessible. However, no updates will be made beyond last year.

The public has an opportunity to comment on the decision via email to ncei.orders@noaa.gov.

Billion-dollar disasters increasing in US

Since 1980, the U.S. has endured 403 billion-dollar disasters, according to NCEI data. These catastrophes have resulted in nearly 17,000 deaths and a cost of more than $2.9 trillion.

In 2024, the country experienced 27 disasters that resulted in at least $1 billion in damage, placing it second to 2023 for the most billion-dollar disasters in a single year. Among them were hurricanes Beryl, Helene and Milton; winter storms in the Northwest and mid-South; wildfires in New Mexico and tornado outbreaks in the heartland.

The number and cost of disasters are increasing in the U.S., according to the NCEI. The agency cites increased exposure of property, where and how building happens and changes in frequency of some types of extreme weather as drivers for the growing number of catastrophes.

