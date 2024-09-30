Atlantic remains hotbed of activity as Gulf Coast faces threat of another tropical system

MIAMI – As the Southeast continues to grapple with Hurricane Helene's aftermath, the Gulf Coast is now facing the threat of another tropical system.

The FOX Forecast Center said a similar weather pattern to the one that spawned Helene is developing in the western Caribbean, raising concerns about the potential for another storm to form and enter the Gulf.

A look at an area to watch in the Caribbean.

(FOX Weather)



While the overall pattern resembles that of Helene, several key differences suggest a potentially weaker storm. The Central American Gyre (CAG), a crucial factor in Helene's development, is not as strong this time, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Tropical Depression 12 likely to become powerful Hurricane Kirk

Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the eastern Atlantic and is expected to rapidly intensify into a powerful Hurricane Kirk. The system is currently moving westward, but a change in steering currents may cause it to track more northward later this week.

Conditions are favorable for strengthening, with low wind shear and warm ocean temperatures. However, the storm's inner core may need time to develop fully, potentially slowing its initial intensification. Computer models suggest Tropical Depression Twelve could become a hurricane within three days and a major hurricane within five.

A look at the latest stats on Tropical Depression Twelve.

(FOX Weather)



Eastern tropical Atlantic disturbance slowly organizes

Another disturbance will slowly organize to the east of the quickly developing Tropical Depression Twelve in the coming days.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the middle or latter part of this week while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Long-range forecasts show the storm potentially becoming a hurricane in five to seven days. It is too soon to say whether it will affect land.

A look at the overview of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Depression Joyce to weaken further

Joyce is on its last legs as wind shear continues to rip apart the system. The storm should degenerate into a remnant area of low pressure sometime Monday.

Isaac forecast to become post-tropical

Isaac continues to show signs of transitioning into an extratropical storm on Monday.

The thunderstorms around its center have mostly dissipated, and the system appears to be developing warm and cold fronts, the FOX Forecast Center said. The storm could complete its transition to an extratropical storm before being absorbed into a larger low-pressure system over the North Atlantic in the coming days.