Tropical Depression 13 expected to soon become Leslie in Atlantic

Tropical Depression Thirteen developed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday, adding to a flurry of tropical activity over the past couple of weeks.

Tropical Depression Thirteen, which is forecast to become Leslie in the coming days, joins Hurricane Kirk and another area near Central America as systems that are being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tropical Depression Thirteen.

Where is Tropical Depression 13?

Tropical Depression Thirteen is located about 430 miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving to the west.

The position of Tropical Depression 13.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 13?

Tropical Depression 13 is expected to soon become the next named storm of the season – Leslie. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the system could become the next Atlantic hurricane by this weekend.

The forecast cone for Tropical Depression 13.

(FOX Weather)



What are the impacts of Tropical Depression 13?

This system is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean for the time being and eventually turn more west-northwestward by the weekend. No impacts to land are expected at this time.