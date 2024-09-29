Tropical Storm Kirk forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a powerful hurricane

Tropical Storm Kirk formed on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a powerful hurricane later this week.

A cyclone is declared a tropical storm when maximum sustained winds reach at least 39 mph, and much like its fellow tropical depressions and hurricanes , impacts can be significant.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the system is expected to strengthen and will likely become a hurricane by Tuesday and a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tropical Storm Kirk.

Where is Tropical Storm Kirk?

Tropical Storm Kirk is located in the eastern Atlantic with sustained 50 mph winds, about 740 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.

The outlook for Tropical Storm Kirk.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Kirk?

Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday and continue to strengthen into a major Category hurricane by mid week.

The NHC said Kirk will continue moving west-northwest through Tuesday before taking a gradual turn to the northwest by Wednesday.

The forecast track for Kirk.

What are the impacts of Tropical Storm Kirk?

Tropical Storm Kirk does not pose a threat to the U.S. at this time.