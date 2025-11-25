Search
Atlanta airport tower evacuated, as severe storms disrupt busy Thanksgiving travel rush

In a statement, the FAA said severe weather caused the evacuation of the tower around 8:45 a.m. local time. "The Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control facility controlled the airspace during the evacuation."

The remnants of severe storms that caused damage in Texas on Monday rumbled through Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia Tuesday morning. Residual delays were reported at Texas airports and severe weather forced a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday morning.

ATLANTA – The airport tower at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning, as a line of severe thunderstorms rumbled into the region, causing a ground stop at the height of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

In a statement, the FAA said severe weather caused the evacuation of the tower around 8:45 a.m. local time.

"The Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control facility controlled the airspace during the evacuation. Operations in the tower resumed around 8:55 a.m. local time."

TOP 10 BUSIEST AIRPORTS THIS THANKSGIVING

FILE - ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 7: Planes go past the air traffic control tower as people travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on November 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

FILE - ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 7: Planes go past the air traffic control tower as people travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on November 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images / Getty Images)

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of Mississippi and Alabama Tuesday. This same area is under a 5% tornado threat, according to NOAA, as daytime heating could allow powerful thunderstorms to redevelop Tuesday afternoon.

A lower-level severe weather threat will continue to cover Atlanta and other parts of Georgia as well.

THANKSGIVING WEEK STORM LIVE TRACKER: RADAR, FLIGHT DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS AND FORECASTS

Severe weather threat for Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

The storms were from the same system that damaged more than 100 homes near Houston, Texas on Monday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the entire Interstate 95 corridor will see rain Tuesday. 

Precipitation is expected to reach the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening, while the Southeast finally clears out by Wednesday morning.

Airport delay forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

According to travel company AAA, a record-breaking 81.8 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year, and it is the busiest holiday in terms of travel. 

Traffic analytics company INRIX, cited by AAA, noted that the afternoons of Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Wednesday, Nov. 26, are expected to be the most congested periods on the road.

