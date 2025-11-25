Atlanta airport tower evacuated, as severe storms disrupt busy Thanksgiving travel rush

ATLANTA – The airport tower at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning, as a line of severe thunderstorms rumbled into the region, causing a ground stop at the height of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

In a statement, the FAA said severe weather caused the evacuation of the tower around 8:45 a.m. local time.

"The Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control facility controlled the airspace during the evacuation. Operations in the tower resumed around 8:55 a.m. local time."

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of Mississippi and Alabama Tuesday. This same area is under a 5% tornado threat, according to NOAA, as daytime heating could allow powerful thunderstorms to redevelop Tuesday afternoon.

A lower-level severe weather threat will continue to cover Atlanta and other parts of Georgia as well.

Severe weather threat for Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The storms were from the same system that damaged more than 100 homes near Houston, Texas on Monday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the entire Interstate 95 corridor will see rain Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to reach the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening, while the Southeast finally clears out by Wednesday morning.

Airport delay forecast.

(FOX Weather)



According to travel company AAA, a record-breaking 81.8 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year, and it is the busiest holiday in terms of travel.

Traffic analytics company INRIX, cited by AAA, noted that the afternoons of Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Wednesday, Nov. 26, are expected to be the most congested periods on the road.