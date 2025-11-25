See It: Drone video shows destructive trail left behind by radar-confirmed tornado outside Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) is surveying the damage left behind by a radar-confirmed tornado that ripped apart homes in the northwest Houston suburbs, caused by severe thunderstorms that snarled Thanksgiving travel across Texas.

Authorities said at least 100 homes were damaged Monday. Storm recovery and further damage assessment are underway, after the storm blasted through places like Spring, Cypress and The Woodlands around 2:00 p.m. local time.

No injuries were reported. However, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported multiple severe weather-related car crashes during Monday afternoon.

The precinct said downed trees took down a powerline and sparked a small fire that was quickly put out.

Video posted to social media around the time of the storm showed at least two funnel clouds looming over the Houston skyline.

FOX 26 Reporter Ruben Dominguez showed large trees down across backyards in Spring, Texas on Tuesday morning.