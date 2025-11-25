Search
See It: Drone video shows destructive trail left behind by radar-confirmed tornado outside Houston

Authorities said at least 100 homes were damaged Monday. Storm recovery and further damage assessment are underway.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Drone video shows damage left behind by severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado in Houston's northwest suburbs. Parts of homes were destroyed, and large trees were downed, knocking out power.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) is surveying the damage left behind by a radar-confirmed tornado that ripped apart homes in the northwest Houston suburbs, caused by severe thunderstorms that snarled Thanksgiving travel across Texas.

Authorities said at least 100 homes were damaged Monday. Storm recovery and further damage assessment are underway, after the storm blasted through places like Spring, Cypress and The Woodlands around 2:00 p.m. local time.

TORNADO DAMAGE REPORTED IN TEXAS AS POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SHIFTS EAST, SNARLING HOLIDAY TRAVEL 

      (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

  Severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs Monday.
    Severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs Monday. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

  Severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs Monday.
    Severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs Monday. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

  Severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs Monday.
    Severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs Monday. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

A funnel cloud loomed over the Houston skyline on Monday afternoon. A radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs. 

No injuries were reported. However, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported multiple severe weather-related car crashes during Monday afternoon.

The precinct said downed trees took down a powerline and sparked a small fire that was quickly put out.

Video posted to social media around the time of the storm showed at least two funnel clouds looming over the Houston skyline.

Severe weather and a radar-confirmed tornado left a trail of damage in the northwest Houston suburbs. Parts of homes were destroyed and large trees were downed, knocking out power. FOX 26 Houston Reporter Ruben Dominguez has the details from Spring, Texas.

FOX 26 Reporter Ruben Dominguez showed large trees down across backyards in Spring, Texas on Tuesday morning.

