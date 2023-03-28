Where's the best chance to find sunshine during spring break?

The winter coats are back in the closet, the sunscreen has been purchased, and perhaps some flights and hotels are booked.

Spring break is upon us, but if you're still looking to find some sunshine after months of winter, we've got you covered – or should we say, we've at least got your skies uncovered.

We have scoured popular spring break locations, and using historical cloud cover data from NOAA, we have calculated which popular spring break locations have the best shot at experiencing sunshine during your time there.

The calculations show the average cloud cover between March 15 and April 15. The results will probably not surprise you.

Florida's greatest tourism hits are well represented, with Key West boasting near-guaranteed sunshine at just 4.9% average cloud cover. That's like maybe a few puffy little "bunny" clouds.

Orlando, Fort Myers and Miami also top the charts with less than 8% average cloud cover. Melbourne, West Palm Beach and the Tampa/St. Petersburg area have 10% or less average cloud cover as well.

See you later, alligator…

If Florida is too far or too expensive, or too croc-heavy for your spring break plans, there are plenty of other spots around the nation to find sunshine.

Heading into the Desert Southwest might seem like a good plan for sunshine. Phoenix came in at just 8% average cloud cover while heading to Las Vegas will find an average of only 10% cloud cover, making sunshine among the best bets you'll find in Sin City.

Other spots in the sunny West include Tucson, Arizona, at 12% and the Grand Canyon at just 11.3%

What if you can handle a little bit more cloudiness?

Spring break isn't just all Arizona and Florida. If the destination is more important than the sunshine guarantee, here is what you can expect from some other popular spring break spots:

What if I want clouds for my spring break?

We get it. Not everyone is a sun fan.

Sometimes you want to just go someplace where you can leave the sunscreen behind.

In that case, head north. Ketchikan, Alaska, has a 74% average cloud cover during spring break. The "beaches" are not exactly a sandy, tropical paradise, but the natural wilderness of southeastern Alaska can still make a cloudy day a gorgeous one.