Watch: Minnesota conservation officer airlifted to safety after near 20-foot fall in heavily wooded area

Plainview, Minn— A Minnesota conservation officer is back home and recovering after a harrowing helicopter rescue on March 30.

Officer Annette Schlag, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, was hoisted to safety by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) following a nearly 20-foot fall in a heavily wooded area near Plainview.

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According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), Schlag was in the process of taking down an illegal deer stand that was located in the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area near Plainview.

Due to the heavily wooded and rugged terrain, the rescue operation became difficult, and officials on the ground were unable to reach her safely.

In turn, MART was called in to assist, along with the Saint Paul Fire Department.

"A fall of nearly 20 feet in steep, heavily wooded terrain left no easy way out," the MSP noted on Facebook.

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Crews were able to use a winch and hoist method to retrieve her from the woodland.

Video captured of the rescue highlights the difficulty of the approach as trees line the terrain.

You can hear the medical personnel calmly walking her through what is about to happen as they perform the rescue operation.

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Schlag is then shown being airlifted up into the helicopter.

Officials were then able to get her the care she needed.

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Thanks to the coordinated work of multiple agencies, the MSP confirmed that Schlag is recovering at home and is expected to heal completely.