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See it: US Coast Guard rescues stranded snowmobiler from floating ice in Michigan

A 240-foot-long icebreaker was used to reach and rescue the stranded snowmobiler.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard used an Icebreaker vessel to reach and extract a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan this week. 00:44

U.S. Coast Guard rescue a stranded snowmobile operator on ice

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard used an Icebreaker vessel to reach and extract a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan this week.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) jumped into action this past weekend to save a stranded snowmobiler in Michigan.

Members of the USCG Great Lakes District were called regarding a snowmobile operator who became stranded while traveling on ice near Mackinac Island.

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In response to the stranded individual in treacherous frozen conditions, a 240-foot-long icebreaker, the Mackinaw, was used to reach and rescue the person.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard locate a stranded snowmobile operator floating on ice in Michigan.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard locate a stranded snowmobile operator floating on ice in Michigan.

(@USCGGreatLakes / X)

The USCGC Mackinaw has state-of-the-art systems and multi-mission capabilities, including maintaining aids to navigation, conducting search and rescue, and deploying an oil skimming system to respond to oil spills and environmental emergencies.

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Footage shared by the USCG shows crew members waiting patiently as two rescuers prepare the individual for extraction from the large chunk of ice, and the individual is eventually pulled up to safety onto the ship using ropes.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan.

(@USCGGreatLakes / X)

The large vessel easily separates a large chunk of ice, allowing the victim's snowmobile to be spotted, as team members use a hoist to lift it onto the boat.

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Officials reported that the person received medical attention and is in stable condition.

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