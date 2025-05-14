Search
Watch: Construction workers rescued after falling 60 feet into empty water tower

Two rescue swimmers were first deployed via U.S. Coast Guard helicopter into the water tank. They then used a rescue basket to hoist the injured men into the aircraft one at a time.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
TAHOLAH, Wash. – Four construction workers were rescued on Tuesday after they fell 60 feet through the roof of a large, empty water tower under construction in western Washington and were left unable to walk.

Two rescue swimmers were first deployed via U.S. Coast Guard helicopter into the water tank near Taholah, along the Washington coast. They then used a rescue basket to hoist the injured men into the aircraft one at a time.

(U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

Video from the USCG shows rescue crews hoisting one of the men into a helicopter as he laid on a stretcher.

All four men were transported to medics on the scene, who then flew the injured by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

(Hoquiam Fire Department / FOX Weather)

"The Coast Guard delivers unique rescue capabilities unmatched in service to the United States and its citizens," said Cmdr. Neal Corbin, commanding officer of Air Station Astoria. "Our crews are highly trained and proficient in coastal cliff rescue operations, and we are proud to assist the Quinault Nation in this challenging mission. Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we wish everyone a swift and full recovery."

