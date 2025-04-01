Climber suffers fatal fall from UK’s highest mountain

BEN NEVIS, Scotland – One climber fell to their death, and another was seriously injured on Saturday after climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, requiring search and recovery by a team of trained mountain volunteers.

According to the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT), Police Scotland reached out to the team about two fallen climbers in the area of Moonlight Gully on Ben Nevis. Rescuers located one climber with serious injuries. However, due to "very challenging weather conditions" and hazardous terrain, the team had to return Sunday morning to recover the second climber, who was deceased.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family, and would like to offer thanks to the crew of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R151 and members of Police Scotland MRT North Division," Lochaber Mountain Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The LMRT serves as Police Scotland's mountain rescue team on Ben Nevis, the U.K.’s highest mountain at more than 4,400 feet tall, in the Lochaber region of the Scotland Highlands.

The fatal fall was the team’s fourth call for incidents in Lochaber this week. According to the volunteer organization’s website, Ben Nevis receives hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, which has doubled over the past 20 years, meaning an increasing demand for perilous rescues.

Last year, the team responded to a record 165 call-outs, including one day with five call-outs alone.