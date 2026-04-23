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Watch: Deputies rescue double amputee stranded by high tide near Washington ferry dock

According to officials, the 55-year-old man was asleep in a hammock secured to logs on the beach when the rising tide came in, trapping him and leaving him stranded in the water.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Stranded by a rising tide, a double amputee became trapped in a hammock near the Kingston Ferry dock in Washington Tuesday night. Video captures the moment deputies and ferry crews teamed up to bring him to safety. 00:56

Watch: Double amputee rescued after being stranded by high tide in Washington

Stranded by a rising tide, a double amputee became trapped in a hammock near the Kingston Ferry dock in Washington Tuesday night. Video captures the moment deputies and ferry crews teamed up to bring him to safety.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash.- A critical situation unfolded Tuesday night when a double amputee found himself stranded in the waters near the Kingston ferry dock in Washington, after becoming trapped in a hammock as the high tide came in.

A man became a man trapped in a hammock after high tide left him stranded in the waters near the Kingston Dock Ferry in Washington April 21.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies rescue a double amputee after he became stranded by high tide near the Kingston ferry dock in Washington on April 21.

(@KitsapCoSheriff / X)

Officers from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office heard calls for help and began their trudge through the dense brush to reach him.

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According to officials, the 55-year-old man was asleep in a hammock secured to logs on the beach when the rising tide came in, trapping him and leaving him stranded in the water.

Rescue video shows the man in a hammock surrounded by high tide waters, nearly sitting in the water while a blanket inside appears soaked.

A man became a man trapped in a hammock after high tide left him stranded in the waters near the Kingston Dock Ferry in Washington April 21.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies rescue a double amputee after he became stranded by high tide near the Kingston ferry dock in Washington on April 21.

(@KitsapCoSheriff / X)

The man is a double amputee and was unable to put on his prosthetic legs, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

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Officers reached the man but were unable to safely carry him off the beach.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies rescue double amputee after he became stranded by high tide near the Kingston Dock Ferry in Washington April 21.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies rescue a double amputee after he became stranded by high tide near the Kingston ferry dock in Washington on April 21.

(@KitsapCoSheriff / X)

At that point, a small launch from a Washington State Ferry vessel bound for Kingston arrived.

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Crew members helped the man and deputies onto the boat and transported them to the ferry Walla Walla, where they were met by medical personnel.

A Washington State Ferry boat bound for Kingston aided in the rescue on April 21.

A Washington State Ferry vessel bound for Kingston assists in the rescue on April 21.

(@KitsapCoSheriff / X)

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From there, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 

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