Watch: Deputies rescue double amputee stranded by high tide near Washington ferry dock

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash.- A critical situation unfolded Tuesday night when a double amputee found himself stranded in the waters near the Kingston ferry dock in Washington, after becoming trapped in a hammock as the high tide came in.

Officers from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office heard calls for help and began their trudge through the dense brush to reach him.

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According to officials, the 55-year-old man was asleep in a hammock secured to logs on the beach when the rising tide came in, trapping him and leaving him stranded in the water.

Rescue video shows the man in a hammock surrounded by high tide waters, nearly sitting in the water while a blanket inside appears soaked.

The man is a double amputee and was unable to put on his prosthetic legs, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

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Officers reached the man but were unable to safely carry him off the beach.

At that point, a small launch from a Washington State Ferry vessel bound for Kingston arrived.

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Crew members helped the man and deputies onto the boat and transported them to the ferry Walla Walla, where they were met by medical personnel.

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From there, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.