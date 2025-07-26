Watch: Coast Guard rescues 11-year-old girl swept out from California beach

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.– A little girl was saved by a Coast Guard helicopter crew after she was swept away from a beach in California.

The 11-year-old girl was on the beach near Big Lagoon County Park on the afternoon of July 17 when she was swept into the water, the Coast Guard said.

The agency received a call from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay then issued an urgent broadcast for help and launched a helicopter to save the girl.

FLORIDA HURRICANE EYESORE GETTING LONG-AWAITED RENOVATION

Video showed the moment a USCG rescue swimmer jumped from the helicopter into the chilly, gray waters.

The Coast Guard said California State Parks lifeguards deployed to get the child out of immediate danger from the surf zone until the rescue crew arrived.

WATCH: COURAGEOUS SQUIRREL GOES TOE-TO-TOE WITH RATTLESNAKE IN CALIFORNIA

In the video, you see two heads bobbing up and down in the water as the rescue swimmer emerges, swimming toward them.

The lifeguards transferred the little girl to the rescue swimmer, and together they were pulled back up into the helicopter.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Coast Guard said the girl was treated for hypothermia while in the helicopter, then they landed on the beach where the girl was taken to an awaiting ambulance for further care.

Water temperatures in that area of the Pacific Ocean are typically in the mid 50s this time of year.