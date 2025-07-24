Watch: Courageous squirrel goes toe-to-toe with rattlesnake in California

SAN DIEGO – A brave squirrel was seen coming face-to-face with a rattlesnake in California.

Footage captured by San Diego National Wildlife Refuge Manager Sally Brown showed the courageous ground squirrel tossing wood chips and jumping around to fend off a Southern Pacific rattlesnake.

Every so often, the rodent would stop and flick its tail to appear imposing during the stand-off with the reptile.

According to the refuge, ground squirrels not only protect themselves but also protect their burrows and warn other nearby squirrels of predators.

"These clever critters have evolved unique anti-snake tactics," read a statement shared by the refuge. "They kick sand, heat up their tails to confuse the snake’s heat sensors, and throw debris to drive predators away."

Refuge officials said that the encounter likely started after the rattlesnake took a young squirrel for dinner.

According to the National Park Service, rattlesnakes prey on a wide range of animals, including mice, small birds, gophers and other small mammals they may encounter.