Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Watch: Arizona police officer leaps into water to save dog stuck in canal

"I guess you could say our officer is a retriever," said the Glendale Police Department in a Facebook post.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Glendale Police Officers successfully rescue a dog who was stuck in a canal in Glendale, Arizona.

Police officer leaps into action to save a small dog stuck in a canal

Glendale Police Officers successfully rescue a dog who was stuck in a canal in Glendale, Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A Glendale Police Department officer in Arizona literally leaped into action when he received a call about a dog stuck in water. 

Officers quickly arrived at the scene on Wednesday, where bystanders helplessly watched as the white-haired small dog struggled in the water.

Video released by the police department shows officers surveying the area before locating the canine paddling through the murky water.

Without hesitation, the officer stripped off his gear and leaped into the canal.

SEE IT: CHARRED REMAINS OF HISTORIC GRAND CANYON LODGE AFTER WILDFIRE RIPS THROUGH NORTH RIM

The brave and soggy dog looks up at his rescuer after a long struggle in the water.

The brave and soggy dog looks up at his rescuer after a long struggle in the water.

(Glendale Police Department / Facebook)

"I guess you could say our officer is a retriever," said the Glendale Police Department in a Facebook post.

The dog was successfully rescued and reunited with its family. Photos showed the soggy pup looking up at his hero after what was a long struggle in the water.

Tags
Loading...