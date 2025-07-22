Watch: Arizona police officer leaps into water to save dog stuck in canal

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A Glendale Police Department officer in Arizona literally leaped into action when he received a call about a dog stuck in water.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene on Wednesday, where bystanders helplessly watched as the white-haired small dog struggled in the water.

Video released by the police department shows officers surveying the area before locating the canine paddling through the murky water.

Without hesitation, the officer stripped off his gear and leaped into the canal.

"I guess you could say our officer is a retriever," said the Glendale Police Department in a Facebook post.

The dog was successfully rescued and reunited with its family. Photos showed the soggy pup looking up at his hero after what was a long struggle in the water.