Video: 5 Alaska fishermen rescued by US Coast Guard after running aground

JUNEAU, Alaska – A fishing vessel in Alaska encountered some serious trouble while on the water earlier this month, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District to rescue five individuals.

A fishing vessel was traveling near Umnak Island, Alaska, before grounding and taking on water, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Around 4:45 a.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified of a fishing crew that ran aground while traveling and was taking on water.

Immediately after, officials stated that they launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane to locate the five men aboard the vessel.

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Around three hours later, after assistance from a good Samaritan vessel in the area, the fishermen were located and a helicopter team arrived later on.

Once the crew was located, first responders successfully dewatered the boat and stopped the flooding.

Video footage from the USCG shows officials utilizing a rescue basket to load and extract the stranded fishermen into the hovering helicopter.

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All five men had no injuries reported, but were transported to Dutch Harbor, where medical personnel awaited further evaluation.