See it: Large bird tangled in fishing wire rescued from tree by firefighters in Long Island

SANDS POINT, N.Y. – Members of the Port Washington Fire Department in Long Island conducted an unusual rescue on Thursday.

Members of the Port Washington Fire Department responded to an animal rescue in the village of Sands Point, New York, according to the fire department.

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Photos from the fire department show first responders using a ladder from one of the trucks to reach an entangled large bird, an osprey, high in a tree.

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"The osprey is smaller than the bald eagles that typically share the same habitats, but its five to six-foot wingspan is impressive nonetheless," a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The osprey is a type of raptor, a carnivorous bird that likes to hover over water to catch its prey before swooping in to snatch it.

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These types of birds are easy to distinguish from others, with traits including a reversible fourth toe and spines on their feet that help them grip prey as they fly over water.

The undersides of the toes on each foot are covered with short spines, which help them grasp slippery fish, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

First responders found the bird entangled in fishing wire high in a tree, and three firefighters rescued the animal without injury.

Officials said a New York state-licensed wildlife rescue and rehabilitator responded to the scene. They took custody of the bird for proper care and treatment before releasing it back into the wild.

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Some of the crew took proud photos with the large bird while waiting for wildlife experts to arrive on the scene.