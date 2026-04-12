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See it: Large bird tangled in fishing wire rescued from tree by firefighters in Long Island

On Thursday morning, members of the Port Washington Fire Department were dispatched regarding an animal rescue in the village of Sands Point, New York, according to the fire department.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
First responders in Lawrence County, Tennessee were called to rescue a calf that had fallen into a cave on Thursday. Video shows the crew hoisting the cow out of the cave and releasing it onto the ground, where it runs off.  00:44

FILE: First responders rescue calf that fell into a cave in Tennessee

First responders in Lawrence County, Tennessee were called to rescue a calf that had fallen into a cave on Thursday. Video shows the crew hoisting the cow out of the cave and releasing it onto the ground, where it runs off. 

SANDS POINT, N.Y. – Members of the Port Washington Fire Department in Long Island conducted an unusual rescue on Thursday.

Members of the Port Washington Fire Department responded to an animal rescue in the village of Sands Point, New York, according to the fire department.

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Photos from the fire department show first responders using a ladder from one of the trucks to reach an entangled large bird, an osprey, high in a tree.

  • Members of the Port Washington Fire Department find an osprey perched at the top of a tree, tangled in wire.
    Image 1 of 7

    Members of the Port Washington Fire Department find an osprey perched at the top of a tree, tangled in wire. (Port Washington Fire Department / Facebook)

  • The osprey is a type of hawk that is found year-round in Florida.
    Image 2 of 7

    The osprey is a type of hawk that is found year-round in Florida. (Port Washington Fire Department / Facebook)

  • The Port Washington Fire Department locates a type of hawk tangled in fishing wire high in a tree in New York.
    Image 3 of 7

    The Port Washington Fire Department locates a type of hawk tangled in fishing wire high in a tree in New York. (Port Washington Fire Department / Facebook)

  • Members of the Port Washington Fire Department use a ladder to reach a bird tangled in fishing wire high in a tree in New York.
    Image 4 of 7

    Members of the Port Washington Fire Department use a ladder to reach a bird tangled in fishing wire high in a tree in New York. (Port Washington Fire Department / Facebook)

  • Members of the Port Washington Fire Department pose with an osprey bird they rescued in Long Island, New York.
    Image 5 of 7

    Members of the Port Washington Fire Department pose with an osprey bird they rescued in Long Island, New York. (Port Washington Fire Department / Facebook)

  • First responders take photo with large bird they rescued in New York.
    Image 6 of 7

    First responders take photo with large bird they rescued in New York. (Port Washington Fire Department / Facebook)

  • Proud photos with the osprey bird after rescuing the animal from a tree while entangled in fishing wire.
    Image 7 of 7

    Proud photos with the osprey bird after rescuing the animal from a tree while entangled in fishing wire. (Port Washington Fire Department / Facebook)

"The osprey is smaller than the bald eagles that typically share the same habitats, but its five to six-foot wingspan is impressive nonetheless," a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The osprey is a type of raptor, a carnivorous bird that likes to hover over water to catch its prey before swooping in to snatch it.

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These types of birds are easy to distinguish from others, with traits including a reversible fourth toe and spines on their feet that help them grip prey as they fly over water.

The undersides of the toes on each foot are covered with short spines, which help them grasp slippery fish, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

First responders found the bird entangled in fishing wire high in a tree, and three firefighters rescued the animal without injury.

LIDO BEACH, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Ospreys populate the Lido Beach Passive Nature Area on July 26, 2025 in Lido Beach, New York. The Long Island region provides a welcome habitat for a large assortment of aquatic birds.

LIDO BEACH, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Ospreys populate the Lido Beach Passive Nature Area on July 26, 2025 in Lido Beach, New York. The Long Island region provides a welcome habitat for a large assortment of aquatic birds. 

(Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Officials said a New York state-licensed wildlife rescue and rehabilitator responded to the scene. They took custody of the bird for proper care and treatment before releasing it back into the wild.

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Some of the crew took proud photos with the large bird while waiting for wildlife experts to arrive on the scene.

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