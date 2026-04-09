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Salamanders in Manhattan: Here's how you can help preserve their habitat

New York City is well known for its large rats, but some people may not know that there is a salamander habitat in Highbridge Park.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
Conservation and Land Use Program Coordinator for the Hudson River Estuary Program Laura Heady joined FOX Weather to provide insight into an interesting question: Why do salamanders cross the road? Strap in as spring amphibian migration starts in New York City. 08:57

FILE: How did the salamander cross the road? Spring amphibian migration starts in New York City

Conservation and Land Use Program Coordinator for the Hudson River Estuary Program Laura Heady joined FOX Weather to provide insight into an interesting question: Why do salamanders cross the road? Strap in as spring amphibian migration starts in New York City.

MANHATTAN, N.Y.New York can be full of wondrous animals in public parks found in the city, but there are also unexpectedly tiny, slimy creatures in the Big Apple.

New York City is well known for its large rats, but some people may not know that there is a salamander habitat in Highbridge Park.

In fact, there are 18 species of salamanders in New York state, as these animals are often found in aquatic environments such as streams and lakes.

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Despite this, 10 of the 18 species prefer habitats in woodlands and temporary ponds, spending most of the year far from water, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Staff Photo by Fred J. Field, Sat, Apr 19, 2003: This red back salamander was the only type of salamander found by a group of volunteers in Falmouth looking for wood frogs, spotted salamanders, and blue spotted salamanders. This type is not dependent on vernal pools. Unusually cold weather was the explanation for the lack of the other species as they await warmer temperatures.

Staff Photo by Fred J. Field, Sat, Apr 19, 2003: This red back salamander was the only type of salamander found by a group of volunteers in Falmouth looking for wood frogs, spotted salamanders, and blue spotted salamanders. This type is not dependent on vernal pools. Unusually cold weather was the explanation for the lack of the other species as they await warmer temperatures.

(Fred Field/Portland Press Herald / Getty Images)

The most common species found in New York City and throughout the state is the red-backed salamander. Its great abundance makes them ecologically important to healthy forests.

These little creatures have thin, small legs and commonly have a brick-red stripe along their back.

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To celebrate the wonderful inhabitants of these little creatures, the New York Restoration Project and New York City Parks are hosting an Earth Day event to improve forest conditions near the amphibians' habitat.

  • A tiny spotted salamander sits in the palm of a hand.
    Image 1 of 2

    A tiny spotted salamander sits in the palm of a hand. (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation﻿ / Facebook)

  • A tiny spotted salamander crosses the road as spring migration begins in New York.
    Image 2 of 2

    A tiny spotted salamander crosses the road as spring migration begins in New York. (NYS Department of Environmental Conservation﻿ / Facebook)

This comes as the salamander's migration season began a few weeks ago across the state as temperatures steadily rise.

Officials have warned residents to be careful while driving on warm, rainy nights this spring, as hundreds of different amphibians will be on the move.

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The event will also include an optional guided salamander walk led by park staff, where visitors can learn more about the cute, tiny creatures.

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