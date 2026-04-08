Watch: Couple saves sea turtle entangled in fishing net in Maldives

LAAMU ATOLL, Maldives – A woman paddle boarding in the crystal blue waters of the Maldives discovered a sea turtle that was trapped in a fishing net, holding it underwater.

Video from April 2 shows Kate Ashe Leonard and her partner Jim working together to free the turtle from the netting tying it to the seafloor.

Leonard told Storyful she was paddle boarding in the lagoon when she noticed a sea turtle floating in the same spot, not moving as she approached it.

When she got closer, she realized the turtle was thoroughly tangled in a fishing net, keeping it in one place.

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Leonard said the tide was rising, causing the turtle to be held underwater and unable to breathe.

She called for her partner, Jim, and he arrived in a small boat with tools to cut the turtle out of the net.

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The turtle was caught up in the net in several different places, making it a challenge to free it.

The video showed them working together to try and get the turtle out without injuring it.

Different clips showed the turtle trying to swim away as they continued working to cut it out of the net.

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Leonard said it took them both 15 minutes to completely free the turtle unharmed.

The end of the video shows the animal swimming away, all four flippers functioning as normal.