Video: Volunteer firefighters save an elderly fisherman in a dramatic rescue

EMSWORTH, Penn. - Firefighters rushed to rescue an injured fisherman trapped on a riverbank in Emsworth, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

VIDEO: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE MAN FROM SUBMERGED CAR WHILE INTENSE NOR'EASTER SLAMS NORTH CAROLINA

The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company said officials received a call around 9:45 p.m. reporting an elderly man stuck on the riverbank near the Emsworth Lock and Dam.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

At the time, Emsworth fire crews were covering for the Cochran Hose Company-Sewickley Fire Department while they attended their 150th anniversary ceremony and dinner.

CREWS RESCUE HIKER THAT WAS CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER BEING STUNG BY BEES OVER 100 TIMES IN ARIZONA

When responders arrived at the scene, they found the fisherman approximately 20 feet down a hillside on rocky terrain. Command requested additional resources to help reach the trapped man, and Norfolk Southern trains were temporarily stopped during the rescue operation.

When Station 258 arrived, crews set up a rope system and used a stokes basket to lift the man to safety.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Rescue teams were able to bring the man to level ground within 25 minutes of dispatch and then transferred him to Northwest EMS for medical care.