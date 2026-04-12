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Video: Volunteer firefighters save an elderly fisherman in a dramatic rescue

The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company officials received a call reporting a man stuck on the riverbank and in need of assistance.

By Alexandra Myers
Source FOX Weather
Five Massachusetts police officers helped rescue a man who fell between two fishing boats into the freezing water on Wednesday. 02:44

Massachusetts police officers rescue a fisherman who fell in freezing waters

Five Massachusetts police officers helped rescue a man who fell between two fishing boats into the freezing water on Wednesday.

EMSWORTH, Penn. - Firefighters rushed to rescue an injured fisherman trapped on a riverbank in Emsworth, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

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The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company said officials received a call around 9:45 p.m. reporting an elderly man stuck on the riverbank near the Emsworth Lock and Dam.

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    The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company received a call around 9:45 p.m. reporting an elderly man stuck on the riverbank near the Emsworth Lock and Dam. (Emsworth VFC/Facebook)

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    Crews set up a rope system and used a stokes basket to lift the man to safety. (Emsworth VFC/Facebook)

At the time, Emsworth fire crews were covering for the Cochran Hose Company-Sewickley Fire Department while they attended their 150th anniversary ceremony and dinner.

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When responders arrived at the scene, they found the fisherman approximately 20 feet down a hillside on rocky terrain. Command requested additional resources to help reach the trapped man, and Norfolk Southern trains were temporarily stopped during the rescue operation.

Crews found the fisherman approximately 20 feet down a hillside on rocky terrain. 

(David Novak/Facebook / FOX Weather)

When Station 258 arrived, crews set up a rope system and used a stokes basket to lift the man to safety.

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Rescue teams were able to bring the man to level ground within 25 minutes of dispatch and then transferred him to Northwest EMS for medical care.

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