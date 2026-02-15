Watch: Firefighters rescue two men caught in rising Texas creek waters amid severe weather across the South

DALLAS, TEXAS - Rising waters from severe storms and torrential rain across the South left two men and their bicycle trapped on a trail along Cottonwood Creek on Saturday.

Around 1 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the water rescue at Forest Lane and Schroeder Road after the men became caught in the rising waters.

A line of severe storms has continued to bring heavy rain to parts of the Southern U.S. this weekend, and while much needed, it has prompted dangerous storms and flash flooding concerns.

Swift Water Rescue technicians from Dallas Fire Station 30 were able to deploy a water sled from the Forest Lane bridge with two rescuers and bring the men and their bicycle to safety.

Video captured the force of the surging waters as the crew deployed their sled. You can even hear how strong the water was flowing throughout the footage.

While the South continues to be threatened with lashing rain and damaging winds, it has triggered reports of 3 tornadoes in Louisiana.

High wind gusts have been reported between 67–70 mph for parts of Texas, as well.

According to local news outlets, the Dallas-Fort Worth area saw around 1.3 inches of rain Saturday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue shared the incident on Facebook, reminding people to be careful in the rising waters.