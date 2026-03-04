Watch: Courageous police officers quickly rescue man from freezing water

Law enforcement agents in Kenosha, Wisconsin, heroically rescued a man who had fallen into icy waters on Friday afternoon.

The Kenosha Police Department received a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting that a man was stuck in the water near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Officer Sawyer and Officer Thorpe were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Once they got there, Officer Sawyer swiftly retrieved a flotation device and a water throw bag from the trunk of his squad car.

According to the department, Officer Sawyer quickly ran towards the water as he opened the water throw device.

"We’re going to need fire out here. The guy is almost through the ice," Officer Sawyer told dispatch.

Body camera footage released by the police department shows the man clinging to the ice while calmly communicating with the officer.

"Bear with me for a second, hang on," Officer Sawyer told the man.

Sawyer and the man continue to communicate back and forth, while he prepares the bag.

"I’m going to throw this to you," Sawyer said. "Hopefully, we get this done in one chance."

He tossed the bag with precision, allowing the man to securely grasp the rope.

After confirming he was holding the bag, officers Sawyer and Thorpe slowly began pulling him in.

The man laid on his stomach as the officers carefully pulled him to safety. They take multiple breaks before the man is out of the freezing water.

"Throughout the rescue, Officer Sawyer maintained steady communication, allowing the male time to rest when needed and ensuring a coordinated and safe extraction," the department said in a statement. "We are incredibly thankful for Officer Sawyer’s quick thinking, professionalism, and training, which led to a successful outcome."