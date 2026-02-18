Search
Watch: Heroic police officers spring into action to save woman in dramatic lake rescue

Law enforcement in Kansas City, MO leaped into action on Sunday to save the life of a young woman who was close to drowning in a deep lake.

Video shared by Kansas City Missouri Police Department showed two police officers rescuing a women who was nearly drowning in lake. The officers swam out to the struggling woman and pulled her ashore. 

See it: Dramatic video shows law enforcement saving a young woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Law enforcement leaped into action on Sunday to save the life of a young woman who was close to drowning in a deep lake. 

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD) received a call about a possible drowning at a lake near Pittman Rd. and E 43rd.

WATCH: HEROIC POLICE OFFICERS SAVE WOMAN IN DRAMATIC RESCUE 

When they arrived at the scene, they found two people in the water – one was deep in the lake and struggling to stay afloat. 

Bodycam footage shared by the KCPD, shows Officer Manley and Officer Hawley shedding their gear as they sprint to the water. 

Two police officers rescued a young women who nearly drowned in a deep lake in Kansas City, MO. 

(Kansas City Missouri Police Department / FOX Weather)

"Are there two of them out there," said one of the officers as he ran towards the lake. 

The law enforcement agents swam out to the struggling woman and pulled her ashore. 

"Kids are out. They’re fine," the officer said to dispatch. 

According to KCPD, Officer Manley has been with the department for 26 years, while Officer Hawley started her career four years ago. 

