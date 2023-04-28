Couple builds Norse-inspired cabins in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

CROSBY, Tenn. – Business owners Branden and Emma Musto are building wooden cabins in Great Smoky Mountains National Park with a modern, luxurious feel.

Called Valhalla Cabins, the East Tennessee property aims to provide visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the peacefulness and natural beauty of one of the country’s most visited national parks.

"We decided this is a great place to start a business because the weather in the Smokies is really unique," said Emma Musto. She noted how the temperate weather in the park allows visitors to go hiking and enjoy the outdoors throughout the year.

"There’s almost like there’s not an off-season here because the weather is so temperate," she added.

Even in the winter, the park does not slow down much. According to FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes, the busiest week in the park has historically been Christmas week.

Valdes noted how this is partially due to the varied topography of the park. For example, while snow and ice may cover Clingmans Dome, the tallest peak in the Smokies, Gatlinburg and other sites at lower elevations have much warmer temperatures.

Musto and Branden scouted other locations, but found that none stacked up to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

"We loved areas like Montana and Wyoming, but we're not snow people – we can't handle the extreme cold," said Branden Musto. "I think this is pretty similar in terms of beautiful mountains and lush forests, but the winters aren’t super cold."

The Mustos decided to create an experience for visitors at the park. They founded Valhalla Cabins, a property comprised of luxurious cabins nestled within the park.

Each cabin is designed with an A-frame and named after a Norse god. Located in Crosby, one of the cabins the Mustos showed Valdes was named "Thor’s Cabin."

"It's a sign tourism surrounding the park is evolving," Valdes said. "It's not just about getting out there. It's about staying out there, immersing yourself in the serenity of the mountains – a unique, newer opportunity the Mustos and their family hope visitors will admire just as much as they have."