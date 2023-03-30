Top pet-friendly travel destinations for your spring break getaway

If you’re looking to travel for spring break but are worried about leaving your beloved pets behind, several options around the U.S. will accommodate you and your four-legged friends so you don’t miss out on an experience of a lifetime.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), more than 70% of households in the U.S. owned a pet in 2022, with dogs and cats being the most popular companions. And of those pet owners, 52% said they would only stay at accommodations that allow pets if they were to travel.

So, what are the best places to visit during spring break that will allow you to bring your fur babies with you?

Vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide took 50 of the most populated cities across the U.S. and used data from vacation rental site Vrbo to determine how many accommodation listings in each city allow pets.

Here are the top 5 cities in the U.S.

Houston

Houston took the top spot with 478 listings, and spring looks pleasant if you’re looking to head there for some rest and relaxation with your furry friends.

According to the National Weather Service, spring sees an average temperature of 70.4 degrees, with about 12.43 inches of rain falling during the season.

Dallas

Dallas took the second spot, right behind Houston. The city has 470 listings and usually sees cooler weather during the spring.

According to the National Weather Service, Dallas sees an average temperature of about 66 degrees and just under a foot of rain with 11.30 inches.

Snow can sometimes fall, too. Dallas usually sees an average of 0.3 inches of snow as the winter weather season winds down.

San Diego

Rounding out the top three, San Diego is another excellent choice if you’re looking to book a getaway with your pet.

San Diego has about 467 listings, and the weather there is usually pretty tranquil.

According to the National Weather Service, San Diego has an average temperature of about 62 degrees during the spring and about 2.39 inches of rain.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, came in fourth and had 466 pet-friendly listings. So, if you’re wanting to escape somewhere warm and soak up the sun while relaxing on the beach, this is your place.

The National Weather Service says Jacksonville has an average spring temperature of 68.5 degrees and sees its fair share of rain during the season. On average, Jacksonville can expect to see about 9.64 inches of rain during the season.

Orlando

Orlando rounded out the top five with 464 pet-friendly listings.

Located in central Florida, the National Weather Service says Orlando has an average temperature of 72.3 degrees during the spring and picks up about 9.63 inches of rain.

So, if you’re headed to the Sunshine State to head to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios or another theme park, you can expect some warm temperatures and the threat of passing showers and thunderstorms while you and your pet are there.

Here are the top 20 pet-friendly cities in the U.S.

"Pet-friendly vacations are booming," said a spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide. "Taking your pet with you on holiday gives you the peace of mind of knowing they are safe and happy."

The spokesperson added that being able to travel with your beloved pets helps to allow you to experience new destinations that you didn’t think you could visit.

"Pet-friendly cafes, restaurants and attractions could lead to amazing discoveries you might not have found if it weren’t for your pet," the spokesperson said.

Some other cities that received high scores include Phoenix (458), Chicago (440) and New York City (439).