From Sandy to Nor'easters: 5 of America's worst Halloween weather events

It’s spooky season again when the ghosts, monsters and witches come out. It’s the time of year when people enjoy being scared. But sometimes it’s not the scary stories that make Halloween frightening. It’s the weather.

Throughout the years, the weather on Oct. 31 has conjured up more than just a scary costume but has unleashed horrific storms that are more fearsome.

From bone-chilling blizzards to sinister hurricanes, Mother Nature has a way of turning the holiday into real-life horror.

Here are five of the worst Halloween-related weather events that were more terrifying than monsters that creep in the night.

1. Hurricane Sandy (2012)

Hurricane Sandy was the largest Atlantic hurricane on record before it made landfall as Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey on Oct. 29, 2012, leaving a wake of destruction in its path.

Sandy affected 24 states and eight countries, creating nearly $70 billion in damages, which made it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history.

Some states, like New York and New Jersey, saw storm surge higher than 13 feet, causing massive power outages and flooding.

There were at least 200 fatalities.

The storm lasted for three days and ruined Halloween activities for impacted areas.

2. Halloween Blizzard of 1991

Second on our list is the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. What’s spookier than an extremely intense snowstorm on Halloween?

This record-breaking storm lasted four days and impacted the Upper Midwest just as people were heading out to trick-or-treat.

Temperatures had been in the 50s and 60s just two days before. But the Halloween Mega-Storm formed from a massive low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico and collided with cold Arctic air moving south from Canada. This created the perfect setup for an enormous blizzard.

The storm caused heavy snow, high wind gusts, extremely low temperatures and power outages which paralyzed states for days. Duluth, Minnesota set a state record for snowfall with 39.6 inches (since toppled by another snowstorm in 1994.)

"This storm sticks in every Minnesotan's (and western Wisconsinite's) memory and almost everyone that lived here at the time has some sort of story about it," the NWS Duluth said.

At least 22 people died during the Halloween Blizzard.

Remembering the 1991 Halloween blizzard that buried Minneapolis

3. 2011 Halloween Nor’Easter

Sometimes referred as "Oktoberblast" or "Shocktober, the 2011 Halloween nor’easter was a large low-pressure system that produced unusual early snowstorm across Canada and the Northeast.

It formed on Oct. 29th and lasted for four days, dumping more than 32 inches of snow in some towns.

The blizzard caused extensive power outages and property damage. Over 3.2 million homes and businesses lost power. Some residents remained in the dark for over a week.

Most Halloween events were canceled throughout the area.

At least 39 people died due to the storm.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

4. Halloween Flood (2013)

Referred as one of the worst flooding events in Austin, Texas' modern history, the 2013 Halloween Flood was a slow-moving storm system that stalled over central Texas.

Up to 13 inches of rain fell in under 12 hours, leading to catastrophic flooding that destroyed more than 1,000 homes, killed at least four people and caused millions of dollars in property damage.

This became one of the largest FEMA home buyout programs in the city's history.

THE PAGAN AND CHRISTIAN ORIGINS OF HALLOWEEN

5. October 2017 Nor'Easter

This nor'easter descended upon the Northeast like a restless spirit, bringing hurricane-force winds up to 93 mph in some areas.

Parts of New England and Upstate New York received 3–6 inches of rain, leading to widespread flooding and more than 1.3 million people lost power.

The storm lasted for three days, forcing all Halloween events to be canceled.

Even though this terrifying storm isn't known to be the deadliest or snowiest Halloween weather event, it was one of the most powerful and disruptive.