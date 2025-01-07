Search
Steelers-Ravens preview: Could snow impact NFL playoff meeting between AFC North divisional rivals?

Baltimore is set to host rival Pittsburgh, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, the frosty relationship between these bitter rivals might not be the only cold headed to M&T Bank Stadium.

The weekend forecast for the Northeast remains highly uncertain with regards to snow. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the winter storm that is getting set to blast parts of Texas and the South. Where it goes from there remains uncertain at this point. However, there is consensus from a lot of forecast models that the mid-Atlantic area will likely see some snow.

BALTIMORE - The big NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup Saturday night in Baltimore between the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) and the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) could have an added factor for both teams: the potential for snow. But the forecast for snow still remains a challenge. 

The FOX Forecast center is tracking the next winter storm that's set to blast parts of Texas and the South starting later on Wednesday. Where it goes from there remains uncertain at this point. 

However, there is consensus from a lot of forecast model data that the mid-Atlantic region, including M&T Bank stadium, will likely see some snow.

Chance for snow Saturday night in Baltimore, MD.
Currently, FOX Weather's Risk of Weather Impact for this game is Medium.

With or without snow, the Steelers will have to overcome their current four-game losing streak which saw Pittsburgh back into the playoffs as the sixth seed in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Ravens finished the season on a four-game win streak, including a Week 16 win over Pittsburgh, 34-17.

The teams split their two regular-season meetings this season, with the Steelers defense dominating Lamar Jackson and the Raven offense in Week 11, 18-16.

If inclement weather does move in, the Ravens can lean on their NFL-leading run game, behind the dual-threat Jackson and running back Derrick Henry's 1,921 rushing yards this season.

Pittsburgh struggled in one of the snowiest games this year, a 24-19 loss in Cleveland on Nov. 21.

Despite the Ravens winning a second consecutive AFC North division title, the Steelers have been a thorn in Baltimore's side, with Pittsburgh having won seven of their last nine matchups.

