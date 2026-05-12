Video: Pregnant woman suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Florida wilderness

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office jumped into action in Florida on Friday regarding a pregnant woman in distress deep in the wilderness.

First responders had a busy start to the weekend as they were dispatched to help rescue crews in locating a pregnant woman, a man and three dogs in the Juniper Prairie Wilderness, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

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The couple had ventured deep into the wilderness, admitting they were unprepared and had underestimated the heat for the day, with little water, according to officials.

Due to temperature and medical concerns, and the risk to a woman who is 25 weeks pregnant, Marion County Rescue Crews utilized a helicopter to locate the group.

Helicopter footage from the sheriff’s office shows how they quickly located the couple, with the man giving a thumbs-up while the woman lies on the ground to rest.

An additional team of deputies and rescue crews reached the hikers and immediately provided water and medical care.

According to officials, the woman was showing blatant signs of heat exhaustion and was given an IV drip to help with dehydration before being extracted by way of ATVs through the extensive trail.

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The couple and all three dogs were safely evacuated from the wilderness area.

It is always important to know your physical limits when venturing into the great outdoors and to properly prepare for the environment you are traveling to.

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Tips for spending time outdoors in the heat

Officials suggest these tips when planning a hike outdoors in the heat: