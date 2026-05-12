10 people rescued after plane crashes into the ocean off the coast of Florida

MELBOURNE BEACH, Flo. – First responders were sent scrambling after a plane carrying 10 people crashed into the ocean off the coast of Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Southeast Division said they're actively searching for an airplane that crashed about 80 miles off Melbourne.

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It's unknown why the plane crashed, but storms were reported in the area at the time, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Weather conditions in Melbourne, Florida, consisted of 17 mph wind speeds, with a high chance for showers and thunderstorms, and an 80% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

The Coast Guard said all 10 people are reportedly accounted for and are being brought to emergency medical services for further evaluation.

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