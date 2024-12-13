Cross overlooking Malibu offers hope to Pepperdine University after surviving Franklin Fire

MALIBU, Calif. – Perched atop a hill overlooking the beach community of Malibu, a white cross has become an enduring symbol of hope and resilience for the Pepperdine University community.

The California landmark and popular hiking destination, once destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in 2018 and later rebuilt, has emerged unscathed from this week's Franklin Fire.

Known to local adventurers as the 3-mile "hike to the cross," the 20-foot structure holds a special place in the heart of the private Christian research university.

"Somehow He spared it, as if He wanted us to have something tangible to hold onto to help us through the difficulty we just went through." — Pepperdine University

It’s been five years since the Woolsey Fire burned its way through Ventura and Los Angeles counties right to the Pacific Ocean. The fire killed three people and caused an estimated $6 billion in damage. Some residents are still recovering from the devastating blaze.

Unable to weather the Woolsey Fire, the white cross overlooking Pepperdine was replaced on Dec. 1, 2018, by the Sigma Chi fraternity in memory of Alaina Housley, a first-year Seaver College student who was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill, a month prior, Pepperdine Magazine reports. The fraternity brothers carried the cross up the mountain, transforming the symbol of loss into a beacon of hope once again.

Constructed of wood, the cross, like others at the site, is held together with brackets and screws and firmly anchored to the ground with cement.

"The paint is waterproof, but not fireproof," the fraternity told FOX Weather, "which shows how impressive (it) is that they are still standing strong."

As the Franklin Fire raged through the Santa Monica Mountains this week, the cross stood tall and survived the blaze. That endurance has brought comfort and inspiration to students, faculty and staff, who have faced numerous wildfire challenges in recent years.

"As I got closer, I began to get teary-eyed … I am grateful to God that he spared Pepperdine and this cross, that burned down during the Woolsey Fire and had to be replaced," the university expressed Wednesday on social media, sharing a video that showcased a clearly visible hiking trail leading to the unharmed cross, standing tall among scorched vegetation. "Somehow He spared it, as if he wanted us to have something tangible to hold onto to help us through the difficulty we just went through."

The Franklin Fire erupted about 10:50 p.m. Monday, scorching more than 4,000 acres of rugged terrain northwest of Los Angeles by Friday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Containment currently stands at 30%. The blaze has destroyed several structures and forced evacuations, prompting school closures in the affected area.

Franklin Fire raged near Pepperdine University this week

Fear gripped Pepperdine University immediately after the blaze started as the rapidly advancing wildfire raged nearby. Normal operations at the Malibu campus were suspended, with students and faculty confined to the shelter-in-place protocol throughout the night.

"It just looked like ultimate chaos, and it was quite scary to look at," Pepperdine student Vignesh Sundaram said. "It felt very surreal at first," he continued. "It was hard to process kind of like how close the fire was."

Dramatic footage captured the intensity of the wildfire raging near the Malibu campus. Initial assessments indicated minimal structural damage and no injuries. While the fire continues to burn, it is no longer an immediate threat to the campus.

More than 3,700 Malibu residents have been allowed to return home, while 1,600 remain under mandatory evacuation orders – a significant decrease from the original 20,000 residents across Malibu and neighboring areas impacted by evacuation orders and Fire Weather Warnings.

More than 2,000 firefighters have been battling the blaze, the cause of which remains under investigation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has secured a FEMA grant to bolster firefighting resources.

Cooler weather, higher humidity and the absence of strong winds have assisted firefighting efforts.