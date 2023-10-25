Could Chiefs-Broncos matchup be the first snow game of the NFL season?

The Denver Broncos (2-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) will face off for the second time in three weeks for the NFL Week 8 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, but could snow be in the forecast?

When Kansas City played Denver on October 12, the Chiefs took the matchup with a 19-8 Week 6 win in Kansas City. The Chiefs overpowered the Broncos with 389 yards of offense, while the defense intercepted two of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's passes.

In the week between for the Chiefs, the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connection looks as good as ever, with Kelce having 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, while Mahomes threw for 424 yards and four scores against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And the defensive unit continues to show why they're a top-10 defense, sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert five times and forcing two interceptions.

The Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 19-17 in Week 7 for their first victory at home.

Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos fantasy implications

Who doesn't love the possibility of a snow game?

No matter the weather, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a must-start, along with Mahomes and Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. All are top-10 fantasy players at their position, respectively. In the Week 6 matchup, Kelce scored 21.4 fantasy points, Mahomes tallied 17.34 points, and Pacheco added 15.8 points in PPR leagues.

Not only are the Chiefs a top-10 NFL defense, but they are also a top-10 fantasy defense, and based off the last time these teams played just two weeks ago, it may be tougher to start anyone for the Broncos in your lineup.

Could Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game see snow on Sunday?

We may not be talking about historic snow totals like those seen in Buffalo last November at the Bills' Highmark Stadium, but it is certainly possible to see a few inches at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver for Sunday's 2:25 MT kickoff.

Snow forecast for Denver and surrounding cities through Sunday, October 29, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



A storm system is expected to bring wintry weather to the area through the weekend.

Accumulating snow is certainly possible for the roofless Empower Field. And while the Broncos are no stranger to snow, it'll be where the snow bands setup that could be cause for concern.

Regardless of the snow accumulation, winds will be ripping, with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph.

